Assailants seek bail after brutal attack.

The three Mpumalanga men arrested for allegedly kidnapping and assaulting two men with an iron pipe, resulting in the death of one, have been remanded in custody by the Carolina magistrates court on Monday.

According to the Mpumalanga police, in August a manager at the Carolina Spar, William Wimpie, 32, assistant manager Hannes Terreblanche, 29 and security guard, Obi Nortje,32, allegedly kidnapped, locked in a storeroom and beat to a pulp, Thulani Joseph Sibanyoni and his friend, Thabiso Sibanyoni (not related).

They were charged with murder, kidnapping and assault with an intention to cause grievous body harm. Their bail hearing was postponed to October 19.

Provincial police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi said: “On that fateful day, it is said that the three men were driving in a vehicle when they stopped upon noticing two males aged 22 and 35. Allegations state that the two were then forced by these suspects into their vehicle and were taken to a storeroom where they were severely assaulted with an iron pipe as a form of punishment for allegedly insulting their colleague.