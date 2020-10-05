Zimbabwe finance minister says COVID-19 won't hit economy as hard as elsewhere

Zimbabwe's finance minister said on Monday the economy would not be as severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as initially feared and foreign currency inflows had shown resilience.

The southern African nation was already grappling with runaway inflation, shortages of drugs in hospitals and strikes by public workers before the novel coronavirus arrived in March.

"I am more bullish again even during this COVID-19 moment, I think the economy will surprise us on the upside," Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said during an online media conference.

"Our prognosis is that the impact of COVID-19 overall on Zimbabwe is not as deep as in other countries," Ncube said but declined to give details or a new economic growth forecast.

Ncube had said during a mid-term budget statement in July that the economy was set to shrink by 4.5% this year owing to the fallout from the pandemic.