Zanu-PF pushes for law banning criticism of regime and talking to foreign governments

Zimbabwe's ruling Zanu-PF party will, in the next few weeks, table in parliament the Patriot Bill, a law that will criminalise communicating with foreign embassies without government clearance.

The bill also criminalises openly criticising the regime.

In an interview with the state-controlled Sunday Mail, Zimbabwe’s justice, legal and parliamentary affairs permanent secretary, Virginia Mabhiza, said the law would be grounded on promotion and protection of national interests.

“Conduct such as private correspondence with foreign governments or any officer or agent thereof will be prohibited, including false statements influencing foreign governments, or any other such conduct aimed at undermining the country,” she said.