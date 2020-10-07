Lawley bus driver was a provider for his family

To many commuters in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, Neho Motaung was a driver who took them from home to work, but to his family, he was a provider and pillar of strength on whom all hopes rested.



Yesterday, the Motaung family gathered in Refengkgotso township, Deneysville in Free State, devastated by the news of his horrible murder. Ironically, the township's name means "give us peace" and that calmness of the heart and soul is what the Motaung family did not have as they grieved their loss...