'They want R4 million from us'

Lawley rocked by mother of all brutal murders

Bonginkosi Nombiba is still in shock after he witnessed the brutal killing of a bus driver who was shot on the back and set alight by one of the four men who stormed the bus in Lawley, south of Johannesburg, yesterday morning.



Nombiba is one of the passengers who witnessed the brutal murder of the unidentified driver while they were travelling in the bus. A number of passengers were apparently injured as they jumped through the windows of the burning bus. The name of the driver was still unknown at the time of publication. ..