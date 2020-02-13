Two tents belonging to Shepherd Bushiri's church burnt
Two tents belonging to Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were 'set alight' on Wednesday night. Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told Sowetan that the fire was put out before the tents could burn to the ground.
Nyondo said that the tents formed part of the overflows for the churches services in Pretoria.
“The ECG is deeply concerned with the incident but, generally, immensely disappointed with tireless attacks on its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and the congregation,” he said.
Sunday World reported earlier this month that Bushiri had survived two attempts on his life. The church stated that they believe that these incidents could be related.
“We are, hereby, calling on the police and all investigating agencies to help us get to the bottom of this unfortunate incident so that justice is not just done, but also seen to be done.”
Sowetan has previously reported that Bushiri and his wife Mary will be facing charges on money laundering, fraud and contravention of the Prevention of the Organised Crime Act. Their case will be heard in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court in July.
Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said he can confirm the incident, but is waiting for a detailed update for operational information.
SAPS spokesperson Constable Bvuma confirmed that a malicious damage to property case was opened.
"There is still deliberation on whether it will be changed to arson," she said.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.