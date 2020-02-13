Two tents belonging to Shepherd Bushiri's church burnt

Two tents belonging to Shepherd Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering Church were 'set alight' on Wednesday night. Spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo told Sowetan that the fire was put out before the tents could burn to the ground.

Nyondo said that the tents formed part of the overflows for the churches services in Pretoria.

“The ECG is deeply concerned with the incident but, generally, immensely disappointed with tireless attacks on its leader Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and the congregation,” he said.

Sunday World reported earlier this month that Bushiri had survived two attempts on his life. The church stated that they believe that these incidents could be related.