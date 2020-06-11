Woman airlifted to hospital after taxi crashes through wall of Linden home

A woman had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition on Thursday after a taxi crashed into the wall of a residence in Linden, Johannesburg, paramedics said.

Several people were injured in the crash at about 8am. A second person was also in a critical condition, with six others requiring treatment, said ER24.

The accident took place at the 1st Street and 4th Avenue intersection in Linden.

The taxi crashed through the residence's wall and had come to a stop against the home, said ER24.

“Several patients were found scattered around or in the vehicle. Two women, believed to be in their 40s, had numerous injuries and were critical. Six other people were found with minor to moderate injuries.”

Medics treated the patients and provided the two critically injured with advanced life interventions before one patient was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital.

The remaining patients were transported by ambulances to various hospitals.

Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations, said ER24's Russel Meiring.

-TimesLIVE