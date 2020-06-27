South Africa

One dead, 14 injured in taxi collision in Potchefstroom

By SowetanLIVE - 27 June 2020 - 10:24
One person was killed and 14 others injured in a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle on Ikageng Road in Potchefstroom on Friday evening, paramedics said.
Image: Supplied by ER24.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said ER24 paramedics were on the scene at 7.22pm along with North West EMS and the local fire department.

“A young man in his 20s who had suffered fatal injuries and showed no signs of life was found in the light motor vehicle. He was unfortunately declared dead on arrival. A 32-year-old man was also found entrapped in the same vehicle — he had suffered serious injuries and was extracted by the fire department and taken to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further care,” Campbell said.

“From the taxi, ER24 treated three males who had suffered moderate injuries — a 31-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 43-year-old, all taken to Potchefstroom Provincial for further treatment. ER24 also treated and transported a 35-year-old female to Mediclinic Potchefstroom who had suffered minor injuries.

“North West EMS treated and transported the other eight patients. The SA Police Service were also on scene for further investigations,” Campbell said.

-TimesLIVE

