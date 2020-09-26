South Africa

KZN man killed in head-on collision with taxi

26 September 2020 - 10:42
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
A motorist died after crashing head on into a taxi in Hammersdale on Friday night
Image: Life Response

A motorist died in his Mercedes-Benz after colliding head-on with a minibus-taxi in Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Life Response spokesperson Leon Fourie said the collision took place at about 10.20pm.

“On arrival paramedics found that a taxi had collided head-on with a Mercedes and then hit into another vehicle.”

The eThekwini fire department was called to the scene to attempt to free the driver of the Mercedes who was trapped in the wreckage.

“The jaws of life were used to free the male. Sadly, due to the nature of his injuries, he passed away on scene.

“Five other patients were treated for moderate injuries and were then transported to a nearby hospital,” said Fourie.

He said the cause of the accident was unknown and police were investigating.

TimesLIVE

One killed, eight injured in four-vehicle collision on West Rand

One person was killed and eight others injured in a four-vehicle collision on the R24 in Tarlton, near Krugersdorp on the West Rand, on Friday night, ...
News
1 day ago

Two dead and six injured in Durban crash

Two people were killed and six others injured in an early morning crash in Durban on Friday.
News
2 days ago

Twelve dead in horrific KZN taxi and petrol tanker collision

A horrific accident between a truck and a minbus taxi claimed the lives of 12 people on the R33 near Wartburg outside Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday ...
News
5 days ago

