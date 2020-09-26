KZN man killed in head-on collision with taxi

A motorist died in his Mercedes-Benz after colliding head-on with a minibus-taxi in Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday night.

Life Response spokesperson Leon Fourie said the collision took place at about 10.20pm.

“On arrival paramedics found that a taxi had collided head-on with a Mercedes and then hit into another vehicle.”

The eThekwini fire department was called to the scene to attempt to free the driver of the Mercedes who was trapped in the wreckage.

“The jaws of life were used to free the male. Sadly, due to the nature of his injuries, he passed away on scene.

“Five other patients were treated for moderate injuries and were then transported to a nearby hospital,” said Fourie.

He said the cause of the accident was unknown and police were investigating.

TimesLIVE