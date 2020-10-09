Matiwane would have received R1.2m insurance payout, daughter reveals
Black widow gets 20 years for hit on husband
A black widow from KwaThema in Ekurhuleni, who confessed to ordering a hit on her husband and promising the killers R80,000 from an insurance payout, has been sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment.
The Springs magistrate's court heard from Nonhlanhla Matiwane's daughter that her mother would have received a R1.2m insurance payout after her husband Sibusiso Mthombothi's death...
