Big jump in recent Covid-19 deaths due to reconciling of data: Mkhize

SA's recent spike in Covid-19 deaths was due to better verification processes, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Thursday night.

Mkhize announced that there were 160 Covid-19 related fatalities in the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll to 17,408.

Between Monday and Thursday, 432 deaths had been recorded.

“There has been a noticeable increase in the number of deaths recently,” said Mkhize. “This caused us concern as we have received reports from the Medical Research Council (MRC) that there have been no excess deaths for three weeks in a row.”