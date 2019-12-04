Four murder-accused men escape after court appearance

Four men who appeared at the Springs Magistrates court with Nonhlanhla Matiwane who allegedly ordered a hit on her husband have escaped.

It is believed that the men escaped after their court appearance this afternoon. It is suspected that they escaped with other suspects who were in the court holding cells.

Matiwane appeared briefly at the court today to face a murder rap, along with four alleged hitmen, Mbongiseni Langa, Mduduzi Sithole, Mzwanele Mbatha and Phumlani Tshabalala, who stand accused of killing her husband Sibusiso Mthombothi, 42.

An insider told Sowetan that heavily armed men aggressively entered from the back of the court when the suspects were about to be transported back to prison.

"I was on the other side of court, but I was told they went in the holding cells and pointed guns at everyone. They then sped off with the prisoners," said the insider.

The insider said the armed men failed to take Matiwane with them after attempting to drag her to their vehicle.

This is a developing story.