Arrest of officials for R4m theft leaves development project in tatters

'Stolen millions were meant to uplift our village'

Members of a community that was set to benefit from a multimillion rand farm project say the theft of more than R4m from the project by local government officials has stalled development and job creation in the GaMakgatho village area.



This after the arrest of former ANC MP Standford Maila, 57, Molemole local municipality municipal manager Maphala Mosena, 53, Standard Bank business support manager Manase Makgatho, 51, and former communal property association chairperson Eric Makgatho, 70...