ANC Limpopo warns about plot to oust Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be stepping down as he appears before the ANC integrity committee after his opponents sought to have him removed over financial details of his #CR17 campaign in 2017.



Ramaphosa, who survived a fierce attack by his opponents at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, offered to subject himself to the integrity committee to explain allegations of vote-buying relating to his ANC presidential campaign...