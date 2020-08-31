South Africa

ANC Limpopo warns about plot to oust Ramaphosa

By Kgothatso Madisa and Peter Ramothwala - 31 August 2020 - 08:35

President Cyril Ramaphosa will not be stepping down  as he  appears before the ANC integrity committee after his opponents sought to have him removed over financial details of his #CR17 campaign in 2017.

Ramaphosa, who survived a fierce attack by his opponents at the party's national executive committee (NEC) meeting at the weekend, offered to subject himself to the integrity committee to explain allegations of vote-buying relating to his ANC presidential campaign...

