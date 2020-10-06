Scottish side Rangers confirm the signing of Bafana Bafana star Bongani Zungu

Scottish side Rangers have finally completed the signing of Bafana Bafana midfielder Bongani Zungu on a season-long loan deal from French club Amiens.

Rangers confirmed the signing in a statement issued on the Scottish side's website and added that the former Mamelodi Sundowns star had remained on the radar for several months.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said in the statement that the South African midfielder will add further strength and depth in the middle of the park.

"We made it clear that we wanted a player who will enhance our squad and starting XI. We believe Bongani does this‚" he said.

“We wanted a dominant midfielder with the right profile who can enhance the team and compliment other players we have. We have monitored this situation all summer and now feel it’s the right time.