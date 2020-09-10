Days of ANC ill-discipline are over: Oscar Mabuyane at Nyameka Goniwe funeral

The premier said Goniwe must have been worried about the “foreign behaviour” of some ANC members which was prevalent around elective conferences.

He laid into some ANC leaders, accusing them of saying leadership positions were their birthright.

“Today we see many comrades in our movement who have questionable postures that are foreign to the ANC culture. They label themselves the most revolutionary cadres of our movement but their actions reveal revolutionary bankruptcy of the highest order.

“Part of what we need to do as the ANC, a movement that was loved dearly by Sisi Nyami, is to walk the talk on dealing with ill-discipline within our ranks,” he said.

The ANC has already started cracking down on party members who have pending criminal and disciplinary cases against them.