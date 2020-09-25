'Keep your promise, give us trains'

After spending R17m on a feasibility study for the construction of the Moloto Rail Corridor, government has nothing to show for it.



For nearly 20 years now, government has been talking about the project that would benefit thousands of people who use the notorious Moloto Road and reduce accidents on the stretch of road that links Tshwane and the area of Mpumalanga and Limpopo...