South Africa

'Keep your promise, give us trains'

25 September 2020 - 08:29
Isaac Mahlangu Senior reporter

After spending R17m on a feasibility study for the construction of the Moloto Rail Corridor, government has nothing to show for it.

For nearly 20 years now, government has been talking about the project that would benefit thousands of people who use the notorious Moloto Road and reduce accidents on the stretch of road that links Tshwane and the area of Mpumalanga and Limpopo...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X