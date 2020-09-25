'Keep your promise, give us trains'
After spending R17m on a feasibility study for the construction of the Moloto Rail Corridor, government has nothing to show for it.
For nearly 20 years now, government has been talking about the project that would benefit thousands of people who use the notorious Moloto Road and reduce accidents on the stretch of road that links Tshwane and the area of Mpumalanga and Limpopo...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.