Widow says sentencing of husband's killer silences relatives
My hands are clean – slain taxi boss's wife
The wife of a taxi boss who was gunned down two years ago feels vindicated after her husband's killer was sentenced to life imprisonment.
Bonginkosi Mkhize, 30, was sentenced to life in jail in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of Kempton Park taxi boss Johnson Mdaka, who died after he was shot 29 times in the driveway of his Midrand home in May 2018...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.