Widow says sentencing of husband's killer silences relatives

My hands are clean – slain taxi boss's wife

The wife of a taxi boss who was gunned down two years ago feels vindicated after her husband's killer was sentenced to life imprisonment.



Bonginkosi Mkhize, 30, was sentenced to life in jail in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg for the murder of Kempton Park taxi boss Johnson Mdaka, who died after he was shot 29 times in the driveway of his Midrand home in May 2018...