It took 22 years, but Richard Mdluli has gone from crime intelligence boss to jailbird

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng said he had considered all types of sentences to be imposed on the two, including a noncustodial sentence, a custodial sentence and victim compensation and a fine. But ultimately, he believed jailtime was the most suitable punishment in this case.

“We are dealing with two senior policemen who abrogated to themselves powers which police have. These powers were abused to such an extent that the only appropriate sentence in the circumstances is a custodial sentence,” Mokgoatlheng said.

Mokgoatlheng sentenced the two men to three years each for two counts of kidnapping, another one-year jail term each for assault and two years for two counts of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm. Some of the sentences will run concurrently.

“Effectively you are sentenced to five years in prison,” said the judge, who described their crimes as “baffling”.

During the trial, prosecutor Zaais van Zyl said the assault on Manana was severe: “Mthunzi is a big man. When the assault happened, he was in his prime. He beat her for 30 to 35 minutes.”

He said when Manana woke up, she discovered bleeding from her ear.