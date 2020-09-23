Trio's bail hearing postponed to today
Julies 'killer cops' attempted to conceal his murder
The three Eldorado Park police officers accused of killing Nateniel Julies acted in common purpose in an attempt to conceal the teen’s murder by planting bullets at the scene to make it seem like there was a shootout.
Independent Police Investigative Directorate senior investigator Johannes Mathoko laid bare details leading to the time Julies was murdered and the alleged cover-up by the three officers...
