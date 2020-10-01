NGO secures court order against relatives after MEC allegedly raped twins (8)
A Mpumalanga-based organisation has obtained a court order barring relatives, including the mother of the eight-year-old twins who were allegedly raped by their father, a former MEC, and his step son, from visiting the girls.
The organisation, which deals with abused women and children by offering places of safety, counselling and compiling victim impact reports, approached the courts after the mother of the twins, who did not stay with them, allegedly tried to take them away from one of their shelters...
