Two men given combined 76-year jail term for airport follow-home attack

Two men have been given a combined 76 years in jail for shooting a man who had gone to fetch his sister at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg three years ago.

Kenneth Ngwenya and Eve Ndlovu were charged with attempted murder, aggravated robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition following an incident that took place in Oaklands, Johannesburg, in 2017.

"It was reported that Kenneth Ngwenya and Eve Ndlovu followed the victim, who had just collected his sister from OR Tambo International Airport, to Oaklands in Johannesburg," said police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili.

"When the pair arrived home, the family was approached by two armed men who commanded them to lay on the ground while the men robbed them of their personal belongings. A shot went off, hitting the father on his chest and the men fled the scene."

The police traced Ndlovu and Ngwenya to Norwood, where they were arrested.