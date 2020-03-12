Mdluli's co-accused 'should not be sent to jail', court hears

Mthembeni Mthunzi, who has been found guilty with former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli of assault and kidnapping, should not be sentenced to serve time in jail.

Mthunzi's attorney Sabelo Nobangule made this submission in closing arguments during sentencing proceedings at the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Mdluli and Mthunzi were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The matter relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife Tshidi Buthelezi and her boyfriend Oupa Ramogibe in 1998.

Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus where they also assaulted Alice Manana, forcing her to reveal the whereabouts of Buthelezi and Ramogibe.