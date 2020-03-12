A fine, not jail, is best punishment for ex-cop Richard Mdluli, says his lawyer

A fine would be an appropriate sentence for former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli after his convictions last year for assault and kidnapping.

This submission was made by Mdluli's attorney, Ike Motloung, during sentencing proceedings of his client and co-accused Mthembeni Mthunzi at the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

The two men were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe, in 1998.