Judge in Mdluli case slams abuse of power, plea for mercy

Richard Mdluli, a once feared and powerful crime intelligence boss, climbed down the stairs into the holding cells of the high court in Johannesburg yesterday to begin his prison term as only the second such high-profile cop to be jailed for misdeeds.



Mdluli joins the late police chief Jackie Selebi (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2011-12-06-selebi-starts-jail-term/) who was convicted of corruption in 2010, and (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2010-08-03-selebi-must-serve-at-least-15-years/)sentenced to 15 years in (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2010-08-03-selebi-must-serve-at-least-15-years/)jail (https://www.sowetanlive.co.za/news/2010-08-03-selebi-must-serve-at-least-15-years/). Both Selebi and Mdluli were sentenced to prison aged over 60...