A case of justice served
Finally, 22 years after he kidnapped, assaulted and intimidated Oupa Ramogibe, former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was sentenced to five years in prison yesterday.
Ramogibe was married to Mduli’s customary law wife Tshidi Buthelezi...
