'He beat her for 30 to 35 minutes': state wants Mdluli and Mthunzi in jail

The crimes committed more than two decades ago by former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli and Mthembeni Mthunzi were so serious that the appropriate sentence should be a jail term.

This was the argument put forward by the state during sentencing proceedings against the two men at the high court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mdluli, 61, and Mthunzi, 60, were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

This was for the 1998 assault of Mdluli's customary wife, Tshidi Buthelezi, and her boyfriend, Oupa Ramogibe.

Mthunzi and Mdluli had, at the time, travelled to a house in Vosloorus where they assaulted Alice Manana, forcing her to reveal where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were.