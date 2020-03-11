'Feel for me and my children': Former cop Richard Mdluli pleads for mercy

Former police crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli on Wednesday asked for mercy from the court, pleading to not be sent to jail.

Mdluli made the plea during sentencing proceedings in the high court in Johannesburg.

Mdluli and former policeman Mthembeni Mthunzi were last year each convicted on two counts of assault, two counts of kidnapping and two of assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.

The case relates to the assault of Mdluli's customary wife Tshidi Buthelezi and her boyfriend Oupa Ramogibe in 1998.

Mthunzi, now 60, accompanied Mdluli to a house in Vosloorus, where they also assaulted Alice Manana to force her to reveal where Buthelezi and Ramogibe were.