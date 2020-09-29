Traditional healers earn formal qualifications
A group of traditional healers have made history by becoming the first to graduate in African medicine at Mhlabuhlangene Herbalist and School of African Medicine.
The school was established in 1996 in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, by Professor Sithembiso Calvin Shabalala. Shabalala, who is the dean in the faculty of theology and religious studies, said at first it was an association for traditional healers where they registered them in their database...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.