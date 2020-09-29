Traditional healers earn formal qualifications

A group of traditional healers have made history by becoming the first to graduate in African medicine at Mhlabuhlangene Herbalist and School of African Medicine.



The school was established in 1996 in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, by Professor Sithembiso Calvin Shabalala. Shabalala, who is the dean in the faculty of theology and religious studies, said at first it was an association for traditional healers where they registered them in their database...