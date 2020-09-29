WATCH | Pioneering the virtual transformation of Africa’s largest arts festival

Raised in Hong Kong by a Chinese mother and a Swedish-South African father, Thornhill was exposed to every flavour in the cookbook.

Yet her mother was always the star of the kitchen, dazzling Thornhill’s taste buds from a young age.

“My mom is a tremendous influence in my life,” she says. When Thornhill moved to Edinburgh to study medical microbiology, she realised that she felt most at home in front of the stove, preparing her favourite meals for friends. In 2011, Thornhill emigrated to South Africa, taking with her a dream to open her own pop-up restaurant.

But the aspiring chef had a lot on her plate, and in the years that followed she became a devoted mother and an endurance athlete. It was only after she competed in the show Come Dine with Me South Africa that she finally decided to take the leap.

Today, Thornhill plates up Asian-inspired cuisine at her theatrical restaurant Chez Fong, as well as through a series of satirical online cooking classes.