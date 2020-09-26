South Africa

Durban man bust with R120,000 worth of rock cocaine while on 'distribution run'

26 September 2020 - 15:24
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Police arrested a man for being in possession of rock cocaine in Durban on Friday
Image: Esa Alexander

A Durban man, allegedly on a drug distribution run, was bust by police with a consignment of rock cocaine with an estimated street value of R120,000 on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the provincial drug and firearm unit received information “about a man who was on his way to distribute drugs in New Germany”.

“They proceeded to the area where police spotted the man driving on the M19 highway.”

Police approached the man to conduct a search of his vehicle where 48 moons of rock cocaine were discovered.

“The man, 34, was immediately arrested and charged for possession of drugs. He was taken to Pinetown police station for detention,” Mbele said.

“The suspect was also charged for contravening the Immigration Act after he produced fraudulent documentation.

“Police are also conducting investigations to determine if he can be linked to other drug-related crimes.”

Mbele said the man will appear in court on Monday.

TimesLIVE

