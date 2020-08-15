South Africa

Durban man arrested after cops find over 200 pieces of 'crack' during raid

By Suthentira Govender - 15 August 2020 - 14:56
Durban police confiscated drugs with a street value of R126,000 from a flat on Friday.
Image: Supplied

A Durban man is expected to appear in court on Monday after police confiscated more than 200 pieces of rock cocaine and other drugs with an estimated street value of R126,000 from a flat on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Nqobile Gwala said the drugs were discovered during a raid at a flat located in Hillary, west of Durban.

“Upon searching the flat, the team recovered 202 pieces of rock cocaine, a plastic packet of crystal meth, seven wrappings of cocaine powder and glass bottles with traces of cocaine powder.”

Gwala said R1,500 in cash, suspected to be the proceeds of alleged drug sales, was also confiscated.

“A 35-year-old suspect was placed under arrest for dealing in and possession of drugs. The estimated street value of the recovered drugs is R126,000,” said Gwala 

TimesLIVE

