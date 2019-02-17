Petrol attendants caught with variety of street drugs
Police in Durban North have arrested two petrol attendants for possession of dagga, CAT and ecstasy - in one of several big busts over the weekend.
The duo, aged aged 31 and 37, are suspected of dealing in the "Swazi Gold" and other drugs.
Police said they were found in possession of packed parcels and loose dagga on Saturday. "The officers went to their lockers where more dagga including CAT and ecstasy were found."
The total street value of the recovered drugs at the service station was R10,400.
"On further investigation, the police officers arrested a 23-year-old suspect who is believed to be the one who was delivering dagga to these dealers.
"Quick-thinking police officers waited for him to arrive at the service station to deliver the drugs and he was arrested on arrival."
In a follow-up operation, the police officers went to Mangweni in Inanda, where a house was searched.
Dagga weighing 28.5kg, with a street value of R350,000, was seized.
A 55-year-old man was arrested at the property for dealing in drugs.
Police said: "It is believed that the dagga was coming from Swaziland and transported to Inanda and surroundings."
All the arrested suspects are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
In another bust, Western Cape police on Friday found a large amount of drugs at a house in Rocklands.
"Inside the house members found 100 grams of tik, 17 grams of crushed mandrax tablets, 15 grams of tik, 18 grams of crushed mandrax, 60 mandrax tablets, one straw of mandrax, 65 large plastic packets of tik, 43 small plastic packets of tik, one large plastic packet of tik, 79 plastic packets of rocks, and one plastic packet of crushed mandrax," said police.
The drugs have an estimated street value of about R60,000.
A man was arrested and will appear in the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court on Monday, on charges relating to possession of drugs.
King William's Town Flying Squad members also made a big bust of drugs being sold at a house.
At the house at Zone 3, Zwelitsha, several bags of dagga were found hidden behind the beds and seized.
The dagga weighed in at 29.5 kg with a street value of approximately R10,000. Two suspects aged 48 and 50 years were arrested and face charges of possession of dagga.
As part of the police's #drugsoffthestreet campaign, several busts have taken place recently.
In another operation in the Eastern Cape, police seized an unlicensed firearm, dagga and tik. Two men aged 37 and 42 were arrested. Both suspects will appear before the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court on Monday.
And late last week, Crime Intelligence members, together with the Umhlali K9 Unit, conducted an operation at Melville, KwaDukuza. Capsules containing whoonga were seized. A 32-year-old suspect was arrested in this operation.
KZN officers attached to the Drug and Firearm Unit also bust a suspect for drug dealing in Cele Road, Lamontville, last week. They confiscated 222 capsules of heroin and 180 pieces of rock cocaine, as well as cash.