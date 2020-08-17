Disappointment as 'Mtwalume serial killer' commits suicide

Police had a strong case against the man linked to the killings of women in Mtwalume, KwaZulu-Natal, who allegedly committed suicide in custody.

His co-accused, who is still alive, will now be released as prosecutors were not pleased with the evidence against him.

Speaking to angry residents on Monday morning regarding the spate of women killings in the area, police minister Bheki Cele said prosecutors warned police that there was strong evidence against the man who is now dead than the one scheduled to appear in court.

The two men were arrested last week after a fifth body of an unidentified woman in her 20s was discovered on a sugar cane farm. The pair was expected to appear in Umzumbe magistrate’s court on Monday, but one of them allegedly committed suicide.

“There were things belonging to the deceased women that were found in the house of the man who allegedly committed suicide. These are things like cellphones which he used and they belonged to the deceased. Actually, four dockets linked him with the crimes. We were saddened when we learned that he is no more.

“The challenge is that the man who died is the one who gave us evidence that link us to the second suspect. The second suspect denied any involvement in the crime. Yesterday, this man went around and showed us where he dumped the bodies of the women. He was due to point other spots today before appearing in court and then he died,” Cele said.