Lockdown getdown councillor at it again
A flamboyant Limpopo ANC councillor who was arrested for contravening lockdown regulations when she held a birthday party at her home, making a video of herself dancing with a bottle of booze in her hand, is in trouble with the law again – this time for alleged drunk driving.
Tebogo Mamorobela, 39, a councillor at Makhado local municipality, was arrested after 4am on Saturday after she allegedly skipped a stop sign and crashed her white Ford Ranger 4x4 into another vehicle and a wall in Makhado. She was allegedly under the influence of alcohol...
