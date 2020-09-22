Court rules in favour of Post Office on pensions
The Post Office Retirement Fund has failed in its court bid to force the SA Post Office (Sapo) to continue making contributions to the fund despite the tough financial situation the postal agency finds itself in due to Covid-19.
Last week the high court in Pretoria dismissed the fund's case with costs...
