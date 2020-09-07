Police failed communities by not acting: AfriForum on Clicks protests

Lobby group AfriForum on Monday condemned the police for allegedly not acting when Clicks stores were vandalised during protests across the country.

Several stores were damaged during protests organised by the EFF, which vowed to shut down outlets run by the beauty and health retailer in response to an advert that was said to be demeaning to black hair.

“The civil organisation AfriForum today requested Gen Bheki Cele, minister of police, to act decisively against the perpetrators who vandalised and damaged Clicks shops across the country,” the NGO said in a statement.