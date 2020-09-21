Fat-shamer Donovan Tooth breaks his silence after receiving death threats

Donovan Tooth — the man behind a fitness clothing brand and an expletive-riddled rant aimed at “overweight” women that went viral at the weekend — has gone to ground amid threats on his life.

In a self-filmed video which was posted to Instagram and later deleted, the 28-year-old tore into society’s acceptance of plus-sized models.

“I am so sick and tired of people making as if these overweight little hippos are perfect and there is nothing wrong with them,” Tooth said.

The amateur bodybuilder is the face of gym apparel company Panda, which released a statement in the wake of his outburst.

“Panda Clothing and its shareholders disassociates itself from the derogatory post which was an attack on the female form. It is unacceptable, shameful and has no place in Panda’s value system,” it reads.

“[The company] offers an apology for the widespread hurt that was caused and an internal review process and disciplinary procedure has been initiated.”

But this could see Tooth having to discipline himself. According to publicly available documents, Tooth is the sole director of Panda Clothing. Formed in 2017, no other directors have ever had a hand in the firm.