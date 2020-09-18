Entertainment

Director Mosese thrilled with success of This is Not a Burial

By Patience Bambalele - 18 September 2020 - 09:38

If grateful was a human being, it would be international filmmaker Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese.

Mosese, from Lesotho, is the writer and director of the blockbuster This is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection that is showing in different countries and at the  Durban International Film Festival (DIFF). ..

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Anxiety, uncertainty & loneliness: Lockdown's true toll on SA's children
PE man's dog attack nightmare won’t end
X