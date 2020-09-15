Eskom given farmland worth R2.5bn as security for municipality's debt

The Matjhabeng local municipality in the Free State has agreed to hand over 139 farms it owns as security on debt owed to Eskom.

The farms are worth about R2.5bn.

The title deeds on the farms will be endorsed in favour of Eskom until the debt dispute between the power utility and the municipality has been settled. The municipality owes Eskom R3.4bn.

The agreement was made an order of the high court in the Free State.

Eskom took this route as a result of repeated failures by the municipality to adhere to its payment obligations for the bulk supply of electricity.