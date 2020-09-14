Gauteng health recovers more than R523m from Road Accident Fund

The Gauteng department of health has recovered more than R523m from Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims for the last three financial years.

Acting health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said after the department treated a road accident patient, it had to submit a claim to the RAF to recuperate costs incurred.

Mamabolo said: “The department has been experiencing an upward trajectory with regards to the collection of revenue, which resulted in a total collection of over R523.9m from RAF claims for the period under review.”

The department appointed Batsumi Claims Management Solutions to assist it with administering, processing and recovering claims from road accidents.

Mamabolo said due to the complex nature of the claims process, which required legal skills and investigative capacity and at times extended over multiple financial years, the department worked with Batsumi, who had extensive capacity and expertise in this area.