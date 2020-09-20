Medical waste piles up at Pretoria Covid ward amid payment row with Gauteng health

A medical waste contractor temporarily suspended services at 32 clinics and hospitals across Gauteng last month over a payment row - and yesterday scores of boxes of hazardous waste were still piled up at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

The three-day interruption in removal of the hazardous waste came after the contractor, Buhle Waste, gave the Gauteng department of health a two-day ultimatum on August 12 to pay outstanding bills of more than R18m.

Buhle Waste, which is among 40 Gauteng companies whose bank accounts were frozen after being linked to a personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal in the health department, said it suspended its services on August 14. It resumed removals after the department appeared to realise the urgency of the matter.

But photographs taken on Saturday and seen by the Sunday Times show scores of boxes of biohazardous medical waste stacked outside the Covid-19 ward of the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

It has also emerged that medical waste was dumped in the suburb of Capital Park, which is close to the Steve Biko Academic Hospital and the Tshwane District Hospital, at the end of August.

Neither Buhle Waste nor the Gauteng health department would say if the boxes at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital contained Covid-19 waste.

The Gauteng acting MEC for health, Jacob Mamabolo, said he would visit the hospital to find out what was going on.

"I commit to physically visiting the site to gather the facts to hold those responsible to account, whether it's officials or service providers."