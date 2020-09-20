South Africa

Eight arrested for drunk driving in Kempton Park

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 September 2020 - 09:04
The eight men and women between the ages of 26 and 51 were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.
Image: 123RF/lecic

A total of eight people were arrested for drunk driving during a roadblock in the Kempton Park area on Saturday, Ekurhuleni metro police department said.

EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the eight men and women between the ages of 26 and 51 were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.

They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court soon.

TimesLIVE

Taking the risk of drinking and driving is simply not worth it

The irresponsible decision of certain individuals to get behind the wheel after drinking is resulting in the unnecessary and untimely death of our ...
Opinion
3 weeks ago

Change drinking habits, SA

SA needs more campaigns encouraging responsible drinking as we have a bad relationship with alcohol that has become a concern.
Opinion
3 weeks ago

