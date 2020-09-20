Eight arrested for drunk driving in Kempton Park
A total of eight people were arrested for drunk driving during a roadblock in the Kempton Park area on Saturday, Ekurhuleni metro police department said.
EMPD spokesperson Kobeli Mokheseng said the eight men and women between the ages of 26 and 51 were arrested on CR Swart, Pretoria and Greyilla roads.
They are expected to appear in the Kempton Park magistrate’s court soon.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.