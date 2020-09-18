South Africa

Soldier 'shot' man not wearing face mask at shopping complex

18 September 2020 - 09:56
A soldier faces an attempted murder charge after he allegedly shot a man during an argument at a Limpopo shopping complex. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times/Esa Alexander

A soldier allegedly shot a man during an argument over why the man was not wearing a face mask in line with Covid-19 regulations.

The incident happened at a shopping complex in Mogwadi, Limpopo, on Thursday, said police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo. 

“Members of the national defence force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks," Mojapelo said on Friday.

"When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim. The injured 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital.

"The soldier, aged 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder,” said Mojapelo.

The soldier is due to appear in the Morebeng magistrate's court on Friday.

TimesLIVE

