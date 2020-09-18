Soldier 'shot' man not wearing face mask at shopping complex

“Members of the national defence force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks," Mojapelo said on Friday.

"When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim. The injured 27-year-old man was rushed to hospital.

"The soldier, aged 29, was arrested and charged with attempted murder,” said Mojapelo.

The soldier is due to appear in the Morebeng magistrate's court on Friday.

