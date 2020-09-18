Tourism sector thrilled by return of international travel
The tourism sector has welcomed the government’s decision to reopen international travel but called for the state not to proceed with its banning of travellers from countries troubled by Covid-19.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week that international travel will be allowed from October 1, after the country has moved to level 1 of the lockdown...
