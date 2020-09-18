South Africa

Tourism sector thrilled by return of international travel

18 September 2020 - 06:38

The tourism sector has welcomed the government’s decision to reopen international travel but called for the state not to proceed with its banning of travellers from countries troubled by Covid-19.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced this week  that international travel will be allowed from October 1, after the country has moved to level 1 of the lockdown...

