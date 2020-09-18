Medical malpractice cases likely to spike post the coronavirus storm
Medical malpractice/negligence cases in SA are rife, with our courts facing a large amount of such cases daily. Now, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, our already stretched health system is at capacity, placing extreme pressure on medical personnel, which in turn puts them and the health-care system at risk of several dangers.
Due to this added pressure and strain, it is likely that there will be a rise in medical malpractice/negligence cases being brought forward...
