Three Tshwane metro cops die in chase of suspected drunk driver

Three officers of the Tshwane Metro Police Department have died after their vehicle collided with another during a chase on the N4.

Tshwane Metro Police spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the officers were providing backup to their colleagues who were chasing a suspected drunk driver in the early hours of Sunday morning on the N4 between Trans Orange Road and Rebecca Street in Pretoria west.

“It was about 02h00 this morning when the officers spotted a vehicle driving recklessly and facing on coming traffic in the Pretoria CBD. The officers tried to stop the vehicle, which was driving to the westerly direction, but it fled and officers gave chase.

“The officers called for backup and they were joined in the chase by a TMPD team which was in the area where the vehicle was heading. The TMPD vehicle had three male officers inside. The vehicle in pursuit was then involved in a head-on collision with the TMPD vehicle that was giving back up. The three Tshwane Metro Police officers that were inside the vehicle all died on the scene. The driver of the vehicle which was sought also died on the scene,” said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.