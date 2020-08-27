Taking the risk of drinking and driving is simply not worth it

Now that lockdown alert level 2 is here, many cannot wait to get reacquainted with their favourite restaurant or bar, or to try out a new hangout spot.

Restaurants and bars are now allowed to serve alcohol to sit-down customers until 10pm. But before we all get into party mode, here are two thoughts to ponder. Let us learn to refrain from drinking and driving altogether. Secondly, why not try a beer with reduced alcohol content, or better still, an alcohol-free one?

A study conducted by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) of Canada, published in the Lancet Gastroenterology and Hepatology Journal, has found sufficient evidence that reducing the ethanol content in alcoholic beverages has public health benefits.

The study found that consumers were not able to discriminate between alcohol-free and alcohol-containing beer, or between regular-strength and lower-strength beer.

The reduction in alcoholic strength falls in line with the strategy of the World Health Organisation to reduce the harmful effects of alcohol.

If consumers chose to consume brands with a low alcohol content or even alcohol-free offerings, they will still get that same great taste. In fact, switching to alcohol-free beer would be ideal for designated drivers.

In the quest for our products to be enjoyed responsibly, of particular importance to us is the issue of drunk driving. As SAB, we insist that you do not get behind the wheel after enjoying our products under any circumstance. Drinking and driving is a reality that we cannot ignore, and one that each of us has to take personal responsibility to avoid.

As a business, we are 100% behind zero tolerance. We therefore stand fully behind transport minister Fikile Mbalula’s bill that champions a zero tolerance approach to drinking and driving.

The Road Traffic Amendment Bill rightly introduces a 0% breath alcohol content (BAC) limit instead of the current 0.05g per 100ml of blood. As a partner involved in campaigns to encourage the enforcement of responsible drinking, we welcome this move.

The irresponsible decision of certain individuals to get behind the wheel after drinking is resulting in the unnecessary and untimely death of our fellow citizens.

This reckless behaviour has to stop.

We are living in the 21st century, and we have access to other modes of transport that do not require putting our lives, and the lives of innocent parties, at risk.