Gospel hymns herald memorial for three Tshwane cops killed in crash

The survivor of the weekend crash that killed a motorist and three Tshwane metro police officers has been discharged from hospital.

The woman was a passenger in a vehicle which was being tailed by police for erratic driving at 2am on Sunday. The officers called for backup and were joined in the chase by three officers in a TMPD vehicle, before the fatal collision. The circumstances around the crash are under investigation.

“I am told the lady has been discharged and is doing well at home. But again, what I have heard is that she is traumatised about what happened here,” said Tshwane metro police department spokesperson Isaac Mahamba.