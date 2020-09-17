George Bizos was a remarkable human being: Dikgang Moseneke

Former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke on Thursday delivered a moving tribute to his friend and role model, advocate George Bizos, describing him as a “remarkable human being”.

Moseneke worked with Bizos from the early 90s and they became close friends. At the time of Bizos's death last week, they were trustees of former president Nelson Mandela's estate.

Moseneke, delivering his tribute at the funeral service in Johannesburg, said it was in fact Mandela “who joined him with Bizos at the hip”.

The former judge praised Bizos for embracing SA's people, cultures and way of life, despite being of Greek descent.